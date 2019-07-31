Spinnaker Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,789 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Pfizer by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,078,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,490. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $46.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

