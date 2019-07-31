SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.22 and last traded at $52.22, 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

