Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) Shares Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the quarter. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf makes up approximately 2.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 13,618,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,082,000 after purchasing an additional 828,692 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,824,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 7.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,999,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 0.6% during the first quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,725,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 4.4% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,206,000 after purchasing an additional 72,194 shares during the period.

Get Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf alerts:

BMV:SPTM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.