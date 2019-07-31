SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 933.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM remained flat at $$35.44 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

