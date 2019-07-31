SpaceChain Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $22,469.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000266 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEgg, Coinnest, HitBTC and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.