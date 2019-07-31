SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.61-2.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on SP Plus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

SP Plus stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. 125,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.85 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.21%. Analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

