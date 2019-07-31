SophiaTX Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Bit-Z, Hotbit and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $23,398.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.27 or 0.05837263 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001005 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 355,451,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,004,594 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Bit-Z, Liquid and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.