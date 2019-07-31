Social Activity Token Reaches Market Cap of $127,328.00 (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Social Activity Token has a market capitalization of $127,328.00 and $9.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Activity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00419425 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00082826 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001562 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007336 BTC.

About Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token (CRYPTO:SAT) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social . Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

