SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Stock Price Down 33.1%

SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI)’s share price traded down 33.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42.

About SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI)

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides soaps, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operator market segment in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in drilling rig wash, oilfield cleaning, industrial cleaning, fleet, and equipment cleaning applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SMG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.