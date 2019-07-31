Smart Global (SGH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ: SGH) recently:

7/29/2019 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

7/19/2019 – Smart Global had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2019 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

7/13/2019 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

7/11/2019 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2019 – Smart Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Smart Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

6/29/2019 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2019 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2019 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 277,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,356. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $741.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Smart Global had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $43,786.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Smart Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

