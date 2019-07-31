Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc (CVE:SIM) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, approximately 60,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 319,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Siyata Mobile from C$1.23 to C$1.26 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74.

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

