SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. SITE Centers also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.18-1.22 EPS.

Shares of SITC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. 41,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,287. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.