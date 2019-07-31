Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 96.85% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,600,252. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $358,220.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.