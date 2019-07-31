Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.69. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 620 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

