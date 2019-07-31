Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.03. 953,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,410. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.07.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

