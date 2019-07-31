Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.77% of Silicom worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicom during the first quarter worth about $217,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicom by 36.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Silicom by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicom by 675.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicom by 10.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILC traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. 43,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,982. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $235.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. Silicom had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

