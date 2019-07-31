Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Shares Down 1.8%

Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 108.04 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 108.04 ($1.41), approximately 15,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 61,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.39. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87.

In other Sigma Capital Group news, insider James C. McMahon acquired 2,797 shares of Sigma Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £3,216.55 ($4,202.99). Also, insider David Sigsworth acquired 45,000 shares of Sigma Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £49,950 ($65,268.52). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 97,797 shares of company stock valued at $10,961,655.

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

