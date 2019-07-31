SIBCoin (SIB) Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $21,801.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,875.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.94 or 0.02189531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00971949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.03331894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.00 or 0.00821337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00687229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00186217 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,742,567 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

