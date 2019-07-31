Short Interest in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Declines By 6.0%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,573,500 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 10,182,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.33.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

