Short Interest in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Declines By 6.1%

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,685,500 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 1,795,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $512.99 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a "negative" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 62.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $632.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $257.52 and a 12-month high of $672.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

