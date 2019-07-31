Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Decreases By 8.7%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,754,700 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 3,016,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $27,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $131,268.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 84,410 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Okta to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.74. 6,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 6.55. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.14.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.