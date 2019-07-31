Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Decreases By 8.7%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,754,700 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 3,016,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $27,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $131,268.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 84,410 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.74. 6,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 6.55. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.14.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.