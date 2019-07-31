Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on August 14th

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Shell Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Shell Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 122.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. 652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,419. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 190.89% and a net margin of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.