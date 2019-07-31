Shekel Trading Down 9.1% This Week (JEW)

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Shekel has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shekel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Shekel has a total market capitalization of $53,376.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009014 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 102.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 107.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 133,109,990 coins. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin . Shekel’s official website is shekel.io

Shekel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shekel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shekel using one of the exchanges listed above.

