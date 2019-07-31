SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,527,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $623,883,000 after acquiring an additional 32,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,748,000 after acquiring an additional 153,809 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PPG Industries by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,341,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after acquiring an additional 259,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 130,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 989,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at $469,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $1,967,862. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.37 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

