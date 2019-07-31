SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $1,965,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.86. 6,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,658. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

