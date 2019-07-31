SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 626 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 76,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $9,016,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,876,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 850,815 shares of company stock worth $107,830,746. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.20. 136,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,652. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

