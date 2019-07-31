SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 16,833.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 955,146 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,365,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,677,000 after acquiring an additional 252,900 shares in the last quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,569,043,000 after acquiring an additional 215,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,080,000 after acquiring an additional 193,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2,513.5% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 129,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 124,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.01. The stock had a trading volume of 344,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

