SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,233,545,000 after buying an additional 3,058,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,851,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,421,000 after purchasing an additional 660,500 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,955,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $48,745,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,580,120.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $111.74. 1,597,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.80. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $322.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

