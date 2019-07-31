SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 1,459 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,954 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. 164,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,102. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

