SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,118 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.44. 84,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,358. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $218.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.93.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

