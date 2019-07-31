Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Trading 18.9% Higher

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) shares traded up 18.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.68, 1,251,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,372,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.73.
The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,252.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,821 shares in the company, valued at C$2,055,173.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,712.
Seven Generations Energy Company Profile (TSE:VII)
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.
