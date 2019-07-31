Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Trading 18.9% Higher

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) shares traded up 18.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.68, 1,251,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,372,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.

GMP Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$13.73.

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$546.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$650.25 million. Research analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy Ltd will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,252.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,821 shares in the company, valued at C$2,055,173.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,712.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

