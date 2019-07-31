Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR) Trading Down 1.8%

Serengeti Resources Inc (CVE:SIR) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, 25,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 103,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and a P/E ratio of 275.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.13.

Serengeti Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika copper-gold deposit covering an area of 9,418 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also explores for silver and molybdenum resources. The company was formerly known as Serengeti Minerals Ltd.

