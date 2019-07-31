Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Up 6.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $3.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sequans Communications traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.89, 329,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 119% from the average session volume of 150,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.23.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.20% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.79.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,061.35% and a negative net margin of 103.20%. Sequans Communications’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications SA will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.