Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.98. 18,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,327. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

