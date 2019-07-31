Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $53.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, EVP James Jungsup Kim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,233 shares of company stock worth $4,787,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,289,000 after buying an additional 71,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,114,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after buying an additional 573,087 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,522,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,147,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,213,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,786,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $40,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 418,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,003. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64. Semtech has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

