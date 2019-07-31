Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Head to Head Review

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Security National Financial alerts:

This table compares Security National Financial and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 2.58% 3.89% 0.63% Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A

12.0% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security National Financial and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $279.62 million 0.32 $21.69 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $419.16 million 1.90 $88.98 million N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Security National Financial and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Security National Financial beats Jiayin Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.