Security National Bank Buys 333 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Security National Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.32. 11,186,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,549,203. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $302.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.06.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

