Securitas (STO:SECU-B) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Securitas AB (STO:SECU-B) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $155.00. Securitas shares last traded at $155.10, with a volume of 1,190,847 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 166.05.

About Securitas (STO:SECU-B)

Securitas AB is a Sweden-based provider of security solutions, including specialized guarding, aviation security services and international security solutions, among others. It operates through five business segments. Security Services North America business segment offers security services in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

