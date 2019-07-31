Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.20 Per Share

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Secure Income REIT’s previous dividend of $3.93. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SIR stock opened at GBX 417.23 ($5.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 402.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. Secure Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 3.97 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.49).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

