Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SES. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.33.

Shares of TSE:SES traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.00. 924,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,522. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.78.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$788.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Wadsworth sold 5,777 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.02, for a total value of C$40,554.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,891,382.56.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

