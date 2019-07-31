Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.06.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $137.89 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $119.08 and a 1-year high of $191.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $207,894,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,596,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $547,679,000 after purchasing an additional 804,760 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 90.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,367,296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $208,212,000 after purchasing an additional 649,746 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 812,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $106,841,000 after purchasing an additional 454,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 95.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,208,000 after purchasing an additional 391,775 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $136,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.