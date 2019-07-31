SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 113,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,681. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $38.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06.

