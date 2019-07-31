SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 235,780 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,780 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 47,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $468,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,843. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 22.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

In other news, Director Hanif Dahya purchased 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,148.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

