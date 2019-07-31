SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,362,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035,515 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 15,304,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,184,000 after purchasing an additional 354,907 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,919,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 412,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,017. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

