SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 32,731 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 462,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,922. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

