SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 23,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $360,000. Wheatland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.76. 256,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,441. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

