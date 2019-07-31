SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 347.4% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.07. 1,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,150. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $71.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

