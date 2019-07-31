SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,055 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 369,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 236,838 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. 660,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,183,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

