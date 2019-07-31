SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

In other SeaChange International news, Director Robert M. Pons acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,517.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark J. Bonney purchased 126,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,123.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,290.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 91.8% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 633,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 264,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,508. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.87. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 77.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.