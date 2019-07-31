Scry.info (DDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.49 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $403,044.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info’s launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

